Financial Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.37 million ($8.94) -0.21 Scilex $46.74 million 1.84 -$114.33 million ($0.83) -0.43

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Scilex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Scilex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Scilex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1,365.24%. Scilex has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,854.80%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scilex is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Scilex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -189.13% Scilex -159.10% N/A -93.65%

Summary

Scilex beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

