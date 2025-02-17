Financial Review: Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) vs. Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Risk & Volatility

Expion360 has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and Zeo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.98 million 0.51 -$7.46 million ($116.55) -0.01 Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.97 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.55

Profitability

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Expion360 and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -342.61% -413.14% -142.70% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Summary

Zeo Energy beats Expion360 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

