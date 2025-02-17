Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Receives $33.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

FLOC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FLOC opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Flowco has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

