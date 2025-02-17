Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Forestar Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Forestar Group has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

