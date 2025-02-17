FY2026 EPS Estimates for Carvana Lifted by Zacks Research

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

NYSE CVNA opened at $285.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $286.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28,590.19 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,207 shares of company stock valued at $31,110,504. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

