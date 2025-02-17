General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180,546 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.54% of General American Investors worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in General American Investors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAM opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,800. This represents a 63.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

