Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mplx by 45.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 52.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mplx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

