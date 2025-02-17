Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $117,000 Position in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Journey Medical were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DERM. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 5.7% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Journey Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

