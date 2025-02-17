Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,196 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 950.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,876,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,620 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $33,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 42.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

