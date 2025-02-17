Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,100 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

