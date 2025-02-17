Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 268,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $1,076,412.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,032,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,343.54. This represents a 20.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 220,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $744,377.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,690.54. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,336 shares of company stock worth $2,156,801. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital started coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

