Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATT stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

