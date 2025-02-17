Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 6,687 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 199,072 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 159.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 127,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

