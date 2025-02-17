Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.39 and a one year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

