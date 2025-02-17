GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $182.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $1,094,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

