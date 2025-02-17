G&S Capital LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

