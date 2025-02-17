G&S Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

