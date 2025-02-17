Head to Head Contrast: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Priority Technology has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 1.96% -15.86% 1.52% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Priority Technology and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 ITEX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than ITEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and ITEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $851.91 million 1.04 -$1.31 million ($0.42) -27.21 ITEX $6.13 million 1.30 $700,000.00 N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Summary

Priority Technology beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

