Head to Head Review: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and AltC Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 5.07 -$9.35 million $0.22 22.25 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 19.18% 4.79% 1.16% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Altus Power and AltC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 5 4 0 2.44 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.