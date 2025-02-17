Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,914,927. This represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

