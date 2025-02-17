Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

