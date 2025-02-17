Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

