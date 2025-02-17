Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 261,025.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Humana by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 600,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,145,000 after buying an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Humana by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.05.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $253.61 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

