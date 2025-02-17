Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

ILMN opened at $100.24 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

