Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 209,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.