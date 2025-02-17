Informatica FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Informatica in a report released on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the technology company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Informatica by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Informatica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Informatica by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 5,631,139 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

