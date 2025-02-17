Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Informatica Price Performance

INFA stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Informatica has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

