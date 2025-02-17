Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.