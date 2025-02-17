iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

