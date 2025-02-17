ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. State Street Corp increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in ITT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 669,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $67,503,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.