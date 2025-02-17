Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $279.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

