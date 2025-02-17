Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 6,673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.