Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires 1,244,119 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36,710.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,119 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 3.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.