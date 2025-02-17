Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 135,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.