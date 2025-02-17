Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of YOU opened at $22.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.38.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

