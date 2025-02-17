Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $183.70 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

