Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

