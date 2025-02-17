Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.36 Million Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Veralto in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Trading Down 1.7 %

VLTO opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

