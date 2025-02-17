Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

VLY stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

