Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KLIC opened at $41.07 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 342.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $3,863,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,155,941.85. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,215.11. This represents a 33.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,843. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

