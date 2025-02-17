Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 168.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

