Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 721,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

