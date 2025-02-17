Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $289.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.28. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $488.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,094 shares of company stock worth $11,705,293 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

