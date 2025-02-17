Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $5,707,786.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,388,138.22. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total transaction of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,511.75. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $21,499,239. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

