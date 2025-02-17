Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $202.38 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.