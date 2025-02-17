Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

