Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,979,000 after buying an additional 330,661 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 129.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 547,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after buying an additional 308,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Brown & Brown by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 430,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $110.50 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

