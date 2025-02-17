Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

