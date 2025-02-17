Magnera (MAGN) & The Competition Critical Review

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.23 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.92

This table compares Magnera and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 989 500 112 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

