Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 79,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

